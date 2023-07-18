Winnipeg’s Muslim community calls for investigation into Olive Garden stabbing of hijabi woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Muslim community is looking for answers after one of its members, an 18-year-old woman, was stabbed on the job last month while working at the Olive Garden restaurant on Regent Avenue.

Muslim leaders will speak to media from the Manitoba Islamic Association Tuesday morning to call for a “fulsome investigation” into the attack and whether it was targeted due to the Black, hijab-wearing victim’s identity.

Concerns will also be raised about the incident as an example of violence against women of colour and visible minorities.

The stabbing, which police have said appeared to be random and unprovoked, led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet, including multiple arson charges, as well as convictions for mischief, theft and failing to comply with probation orders.

He was charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order in the Olive Garden incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Community advocates have described the suspect as a man with mental health challenges who was let down by the system.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.