Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada confirms landspout tornado touched down in southern Alberta Monday

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Calgarians assessing the damage following weekend hail storm'
Calgarians assessing the damage following weekend hail storm
The cleanup continues after hail hammered parts of Calgary. From dented vehicles to holes in siding, neighbourhoods are still assessing the damage. Norma Reid reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta on Monday as a powerful storm swept across the region.

Ping pong ball-sized hail was seen in Calgary and Okotoks on Monday, and a weak landspout tornado touched down south of Okotoks, Environment Canada said in a weather summary published late Monday night.

The tornado was reported to have touched down around 2:44 p.m. and lasted 10 minutes, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said no damage has been reported.

The tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF-O.

Environment Canada also observed large hail in areas in and around Calgary.

A photo of the ping pong ball sized hail seen in Calgary on July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of the ping pong ball sized hail seen in Calgary on July 17, 2023. COURTESY: Twitter/@_denverj

Calgary and Okotoks both reported hail that was 35 millimetres in diameter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Hail updraft speeds shown in a graphic. View image in full screen
Hail updraft speeds shown in a graphic.

That is equivalent to the size of a ping-pong ball.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
Environment CanadaCalgary weatherTornadoExtreme WeatherHailOkotoksLandspout TornadoEF 0Okotoks tornadoping pong ballping pong ball sized hail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices