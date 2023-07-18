Environment Canada confirms landspout tornado touched down in southern Alberta Monday

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta on Monday as a powerful storm swept across the region.
Ping pong ball-sized hail was seen in Calgary and Okotoks on Monday, and a weak landspout tornado touched down south of Okotoks, Environment Canada said in a weather summary published late Monday night.
The tornado was reported to have touched down around 2:44 p.m. and lasted 10 minutes, the weather agency said.
Environment Canada said no damage has been reported.
The tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF-O.
Environment Canada also observed large hail in areas in and around Calgary.
Calgary and Okotoks both reported hail that was 35 millimetres in diameter.
That is equivalent to the size of a ping-pong ball.
