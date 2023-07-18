Environment Canada confirms landspout tornado touched down in southern Alberta Monday

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta on Monday as a powerful storm swept across the region.

Ping pong ball-sized hail was seen in Calgary and Okotoks on Monday, and a weak landspout tornado touched down south of Okotoks, Environment Canada said in a weather summary published late Monday night.

The tornado was reported to have touched down around 2:44 p.m. and lasted 10 minutes, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said no damage has been reported.

The tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF-O.

Environment Canada also observed large hail in areas in and around Calgary.

View image in full screen A photo of the ping pong ball sized hail seen in Calgary on July 17, 2023. COURTESY: Twitter/@_denverj

Calgary and Okotoks both reported hail that was 35 millimetres in diameter.

View image in full screen Hail updraft speeds shown in a graphic.

That is equivalent to the size of a ping-pong ball.