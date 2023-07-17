SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuations, flight cancellations as 100-hectare wildfire burns near Cranbrook

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire update: Alarming number of fires burning in province'
B.C. wildfire update: Alarming number of fires burning in province
B.C. has the dubious distinction of having the greatest number of wildfires burning in the country right now. A meeting has been scheduled with officials on deploying federal resources for the fire fight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Wildfire Service crews and the Cranbrook Fire Department are battling a new wildfire burning outside of the East Kootenay community.

The St. Mary’s River fire is burning about 15 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook in the Kootenay River Indian Reserve No. 1, and is generating smoke visible from the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

All scheduled flights in and out of the airport have been cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New wildfire research lab launched at SFU'
New wildfire research lab launched at SFU

The ʔaq̓am Community, also called the St. Mary’s Indian Band, and RCMP are also involved in the response as well, and a tactical evacuation has been ordered for homes on Mission Road and Mission Wasa Low Road.

The fire discovered Monday is classified as “out of control,” and quickly spread to 100 hectares in size. Officials believe the fire was started by downed electrical wires.

The BC Wildfire Service said ground crews are being supported by helicopters and airtankers, but air support is being challenged by strong winds in the area.

The approximate location of the St. Mary’s River wildfire. View image in full screen
The approximate location of the St. Mary’s River wildfire. BC Wildfire Service
Click to play video: 'Canadian military mobilizes to help B.C. fight wildfires'
Canadian military mobilizes to help B.C. fight wildfires

“Strong winds are driving fire behaviour and the size is expected to increase,” the wildfire service said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Additional resources are en route.”

The Wasa Mission Lower Road has been closed due to the fire.

People are being urged to avoid the area, but anyone driving nearby is advised to allow first responders clear access and to obey all traffic control personnel.

More on BC
FireWildfireBC WildfireCranbrookBC FireKootenaybc widlfire servicecranbrook wildfirecranbrook airportst mary's wildfireSt. Mary's Indian Bandʔaq̓am
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices