Evacuations, flight cancellations as 100-hectare wildfire burns near Cranbrook

BC Wildfire Service crews and the Cranbrook Fire Department are battling a new wildfire burning outside of the East Kootenay community.
The St. Mary’s River fire is burning about 15 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook in the Kootenay River Indian Reserve No. 1, and is generating smoke visible from the Canadian Rockies International Airport.
All scheduled flights in and out of the airport have been cancelled.
The ʔaq̓am Community, also called the St. Mary’s Indian Band, and RCMP are also involved in the response as well, and a tactical evacuation has been ordered for homes on Mission Road and Mission Wasa Low Road.
The fire discovered Monday is classified as “out of control,” and quickly spread to 100 hectares in size. Officials believe the fire was started by downed electrical wires.
The BC Wildfire Service said ground crews are being supported by helicopters and airtankers, but air support is being challenged by strong winds in the area.
“Strong winds are driving fire behaviour and the size is expected to increase,” the wildfire service said.
“Additional resources are en route.”
The Wasa Mission Lower Road has been closed due to the fire.
People are being urged to avoid the area, but anyone driving nearby is advised to allow first responders clear access and to obey all traffic control personnel.
