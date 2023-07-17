EPS may be spreading fear with remarks about violence downtown: criminologist

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton criminologist said the police might be inadvertently creating fear and paranoia with recent remarks that paint downtown Edmonton as a dangerous place.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police held a press conference to speak about multiple violent incidents that had happened over the preceding weekend: an assault and a murder at two separate transit facilities in north Edmonton, two assaults downtown, an armed robbery in a southwest neighbourhood and a homicide in a north neighbourhood.

One detective said Edmontonians should be “extremely cautious” on transit and on downtown streets.

“Don’t become involved in any interaction with anyone who gives you any sense of uncertainty because you can literally end up with a knife in your chest,” said Det. Jared Buhler.

Temitope Oriola, a criminologist from the University of Alberta, said the messaging gave the idea that the police had lost control over everything.

“It felt like Edmontonians were being told to be afraid,” said Oriola.

“The EPS had a duty to inform the public, but it was important that was done with sober language and facts but not from an emotional standpoint.”

Oriola said he felt the press conference was overly emotional and sentimental and that it possibly contributed to an “atmosphere of fear.”

The EPS has had its budget increased over the years – the operating budget for 2023 was approved at $418 million – but the hoped-for effects of that increase are not being seen, according to Oriola.

“The EPS is realizing that increasing their funding does not necessarily increase public safety,” said Oriola.

What would help increase public safety, according to Oriola, is providing adequate shelter and mental health and addiction supports, along with police. It is also important to support people leaving jail in finding a job so they don’t have to turn to illegal forms of working to make ends meet.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the violent incidents around the city are “senseless” and he doesn’t want to deny anyone’s experience if they feel unsafe downtown.

However, he noted that every week, 1.5 million trips are taken on transit and the vast majority are safe.

“I tell people, please go on about your daily lives. Make sure that you’re being cautious and looking after yourself at the same time,” said Sohi.

Last week Sohi sent a letter to federal Justice Minister David Lametti urging him to move Bill C-48 forward and take action on bail reform.