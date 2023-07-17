Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

EPS may be spreading fear with remarks about violence downtown: criminologist

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 17, 2023 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Criminologist critical of Edmonton police comments'
Criminologist critical of Edmonton police comments
Criminologist Temitope Oriola is criticizing Edmonton police about their comments regarding violence in the city and public safety. Oriola says the comments have likely inadvertently increased fears among Edmontonians. Slav Kornik has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Edmonton criminologist said the police might be inadvertently creating fear and paranoia with recent remarks that paint downtown Edmonton as a dangerous place.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police held a press conference to speak about multiple violent incidents that had happened over the preceding weekend: an assault and a murder at two separate transit facilities in north Edmonton, two assaults downtown, an armed robbery in a southwest neighbourhood and a homicide in a north neighbourhood.

One detective said Edmontonians should be “extremely cautious” on transit and on downtown streets.

“Don’t become involved in any interaction with anyone who gives you any sense of uncertainty because you can literally end up with a knife in your chest,” said Det. Jared Buhler.

Temitope Oriola, a criminologist from the University of Alberta, said the messaging gave the idea that the police had lost control over everything.

Story continues below advertisement

“It felt like Edmontonians were being told to be afraid,” said Oriola.

Click to play video: 'How safe to Edmontonians feel downtown and on transit?'
How safe to Edmontonians feel downtown and on transit?

“The EPS had a duty to inform the public, but it was important that was done with sober language and facts but not from an emotional standpoint.”

Oriola said he felt the press conference was overly emotional and sentimental and that it possibly contributed to an “atmosphere of fear.”

The EPS has had its budget increased over the years – the operating budget for 2023 was approved at $418 million – but the hoped-for effects of that increase are not being seen, according to Oriola.

“The EPS is realizing that increasing their funding does not necessarily increase public safety,” said Oriola.

What would help increase public safety, according to Oriola, is providing adequate shelter and mental health and addiction supports, along with police. It is also important to support people leaving jail in finding a job so they don’t have to turn to illegal forms of working to make ends meet.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police raise alarm about violent calls in short period'
Edmonton police raise alarm about violent calls in short period

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the violent incidents around the city are “senseless” and he doesn’t want to deny anyone’s experience if they feel unsafe downtown.

However, he noted that every week, 1.5 million trips are taken on transit and the vast majority are safe.

“I tell people, please go on about your daily lives. Make sure that you’re being cautious and looking after yourself at the same time,” said Sohi.

Last week Sohi sent a letter to federal Justice Minister David Lametti urging him to move Bill C-48 forward and take action on bail reform.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeEdmonton downtownedmonton safetyTemitope Oriolaedmonton downtown safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices