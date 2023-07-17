Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary

See more sharing options

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane, Alta.

According to an alert on Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

Just after 2 p.m., ECCC said the line of thunderstorms was located 25 kilometeres northwest of Benchlands to 15 kilometres southwest of Priddis and moving east at 40 km/h.

Environment Canada urged residents to take cover immediately.