Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 4:22 pm
Thunderstorm clouds spotted near Gainford along Highway 16 in Alberta the evening of Tuesday, June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Thunderstorm clouds spotted near Gainford along Highway 16 in Alberta the evening of Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Courtesy: Amanda Fynn
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane, Alta.

According to an alert on Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

Just after 2 p.m., ECCC said the line of thunderstorms was located 25 kilometeres northwest of Benchlands to 15 kilometres southwest of Priddis and moving east at 40 km/h.

Trending Now

Environment Canada urged residents to take cover immediately.

