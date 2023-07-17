Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man fatally stabbed in Mission, B.C. identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Man in custody following fatal Mission stabbing'
Man in custody following fatal Mission stabbing
A 42-year-old man has died after a reported stabbing in Mission Thursday evening. Multiple witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect who was taken into custody, according to police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Mission, B.C., last week.

Police were called to a stretch of Lougheed Highway near the Cedar Valley Connector just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy, a Mission resident, with critical stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Jesse Kennedy, 42, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Thursday. View image in full screen
Jesse Kennedy, 42, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Thursday. IHIT

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy, so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who had seen or spoken with Mr. Kennedy in the days leading up to his death are asked to speak with IHIT.”

Police arrested a 37-year-old man near the scene of the stabbing, on descriptions from witnesses. He has not been charged but remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

 

More on Crime
RCMPIHITMissionIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamMission RCMPMission homicidemission homicide victimmission homicide victim IDmission victim ID
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices