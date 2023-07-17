Man fatally stabbed in Mission, B.C. identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Mission, B.C., last week.

Police were called to a stretch of Lougheed Highway near the Cedar Valley Connector just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy, a Mission resident, with critical stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

View image in full screen Jesse Kennedy, 42, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Thursday. IHIT

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy, so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

“Anyone who had seen or spoken with Mr. Kennedy in the days leading up to his death are asked to speak with IHIT.”

Police arrested a 37-year-old man near the scene of the stabbing, on descriptions from witnesses. He has not been charged but remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.