Crime

Vernon, B.C. man accused in string of suspicious fires

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 3:35 pm
Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP station. Global News
A Vernon, B.C., man was arrested and has been charged with arson in connection with a string of suspicious fires.

The fires are believed to have been started in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, outside of businesses in the 3400-block of 30th Avenue in Vernon.

“Around 4:45 a.m., employees at one of the locations were arriving for work when they found a pile of smouldering debris along the side of the building,” RCMP said in a press release.

“After extinguishing the fire, they noticed another small fire across the street outside of another business which they also put out.”

Click to play video: 'Six businesses lost in downtown Vernon fire'
Six businesses lost in downtown Vernon fire

When police arrived at the scene they collected video surveillance from the area and spotted a suspect lighting fires at three separate locations in quick succession.

Story continues below advertisement

A detailed review of that footage by investigators led to the suspect being identified and arrested later that day.

“This type of reckless behaviour endangers and puts our entire community at risk,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Click to play video: 'Major structure fire in downtown Vernon destroys several businesses'
Major structure fire in downtown Vernon destroys several businesses

“Thankfully, no serious damage resulted, however, we are very aware the outcome of this situation could have been much different, even disastrous.”

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, of Vernon has been charged with three counts of arson.  Ooley has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

