Send this page to someone via email

At least one person is injured after a vehicle drove into a pond in Mississauga, Ont., officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 11:35 a.m. on Monday in the Hillcrest Avenue and Clayhill Road area.

Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police urged motorists to use alternative routes.

-more to come…

COLLISION:

– Hillcrest Ave/Clayhill Rd #Mississauga

– Single vehicle in a pond

– Unknown number of victims

– Police will remain on the scene to investigate

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 11:33 am

– PR23-0230782 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 17, 2023