Police looking for Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for “breach of his day parole.”

Police said 23-year-old Rahul Sahota is currently serving a five-year, five-month and five-day sentence for two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

OPP said Sahota is known to frequent Peel Region, Caledon and Toronto.

He is described as about five feet eleven, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He also has several tattoos, police said, including one on his left hand that says “family.” He also has a crown a clock and a money symbol tattooed on his chest, police added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.