1 dead in Highway 401 crash outside of Napanee, Ont.

One person died in a crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont, on Sunday night, Lennox and Addington OPP say.

According to police, a truck towing a car lost control and ended up stopped on the highway just west of Marysville Road just before midnight Sunday.

An SUV then collided with the stopped truck. One person in the SUV died, while the two others in the SUV and the two in the stopped truck were all sent to hospital. Police say the extent of the injuries is still unknown.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.