Thieves break into rural cemeteries in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Three cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich have recently been broken into by thieves, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say in one instance, the thief or thieves broke into a tool shed at a cemetery near Erbs and Nafziger roads sometime between 9 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and made off with power tools.

In each case, the bandit(s) took out outdoor power equipment such as grass trimmers, push mowers, and lawn tractors.

Police are suggesting that those who own property or maintain it ensure all storage buildings are locked with valuable items being secured.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.