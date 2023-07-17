Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves break into rural cemeteries in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 10:32 am
A cemetery on Erbs Road in Baden. View image in full screen
A cemetery on Erbs Road in Baden. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich have recently been broken into by thieves, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say in one instance, the thief or thieves broke into a tool shed at a cemetery near Erbs and Nafziger roads sometime between 9 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and made off with power tools.

In each case, the bandit(s) took out outdoor power equipment such as grass trimmers, push mowers, and lawn tractors.

Trending Now

Police are suggesting that those who own property or maintain it ensure all storage buildings are locked with valuable items being secured.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWoolwich newsWoolwichWoolwich crimeWilmot NewswilmotwILMOT CRIME
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices