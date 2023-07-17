Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dartmouth man charged in alleged sexual assault at bus terminal in Sackville, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: July 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and assaulting a peace officer, after a youth was allegedly groped at a bus terminal in Lower Sackville.

Halifax District RCMP said they were called last Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to the Halifax Transit terminal on Walker Avenue.

“RCMP officers learned that a youth at the bus terminal was groped by a man, who had made sexual comments, before fleeing on foot,” RCMP said in a release.

According to police, a man who was with the youth tried to follow the suspect and called 911.

“RCMP officers, with the assistance from an RCMP police service dog team, tracked the 47-year-old Dartmouth man to a location nearby where he was safely arrested,” the release added.

Trending Now

Police allege the suspect later assaulted an officer at the detachment, while refusing to give his identity.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Shaun Kevin Kiley, 47, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, mischief, and two counts of failure to comply with probation order.

He was released the next day and is schedule to appear in Dartmouth court on Aug. 2

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax crimeLower SackvilleHalifax District RCMPbus safety HalifaxHalifax transit safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices