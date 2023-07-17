Dartmouth man charged in alleged sexual assault at bus terminal in Sackville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and assaulting a peace officer, after a youth was allegedly groped at a bus terminal in Lower Sackville.

Halifax District RCMP said they were called last Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to the Halifax Transit terminal on Walker Avenue.

“RCMP officers learned that a youth at the bus terminal was groped by a man, who had made sexual comments, before fleeing on foot,” RCMP said in a release.

According to police, a man who was with the youth tried to follow the suspect and called 911.

“RCMP officers, with the assistance from an RCMP police service dog team, tracked the 47-year-old Dartmouth man to a location nearby where he was safely arrested,” the release added.

Police allege the suspect later assaulted an officer at the detachment, while refusing to give his identity.

RCMP said Shaun Kevin Kiley, 47, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, mischief, and two counts of failure to comply with probation order.

He was released the next day and is schedule to appear in Dartmouth court on Aug. 2