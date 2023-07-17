Menu

Comments

Crime

Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullets in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 6:01 am
WATCH: After it was revealed that the man accused of killing a Toronto mother with a stray bullet was out on bail, there are fresh calls for tighter rules. Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports.
TORONTO — A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by stray bullets in Toronto’s east end more than a week ago.

The public vigil honouring the life of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, who was killed while walking in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood, is being held at Jimmie Simpson Park at 6:30 p.m.

Police have said the 44-year-old mother of two was hit by a bullet after a group of three men were in an altercation nearby and two of them fired guns at each other.

Damian Hudson, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, while police continue their search for two outstanding suspects.

Court documents show Hudson previously served 15 months in jail after stabbing someone in the heart, one episode in a lengthy criminal history, and police have said he was out on bail when he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident has rattled Leslieville residents, who set up a makeshift memorial for Huebner-Makurat shortly after her death, laying flowers, candles and notes mourning her.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was fatally shot in Toronto on Friday, July 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was fatally shot in Toronto on Friday, July 7, 2023. TPS
Toronto shootingToronto gun violenceLeslievilleToronto Gun CrimeLeslieville ShootingKarolina Huebner-MakuratLeslieville neighbourhoodToronto woman killedwoman killed stray bullets
© 2023 The Canadian Press

