Culture Con connects B.C. talent with music industry pros

This weekend, local musicians have the chance of a lifetime to connect and learn from some of the top music industry professionals in the country at this year’s Culture Con.

Culture Con has it all, taking over the Innovation Centre, Vice and Virtue and Red Bird Brewing to host three days jam-packed with panels with the pros, artist showcases and opportunities for artists to learn how to take their work to the next level.

Founder Teon Gibbs is a musician himself and is hoping that the conference will help raise the profile of artists in B.C.

“I think a lot of artists need a platform to perform but as well as that, music professionals need a way to network, and find the artists to work with,” said Gibbs.

The three-day conference also provides resources for up-and-coming musicians to better promote themselves.

“Our workshops are really centred around how to accelerate your career. We do things around marketing, branding, we have mental health workshops as well,” said Gibbs.

One of those professionals is David ‘Click’ Cox, who is passionate about fostering the next generation of Canadian musicians.

“What I am hoping to share is a sense of encouragement to artists and help guide them on their journey,” said Cox.

“I am also looking to discover [talent]. Yesterday I went to a showcase and I saw out of eight bands there were six of them I had never heard of in my life, so that was really cool and all of them I think were from Kelowna,

“I was super impressed, super impressed.”

One of the many up-and-coming artists taking part in the showcase is Kelowna’s own Ejiro ‘Edge’ Ovie. He says the kind of advice he is getting here is invaluable as he is just putting the finishing touches on some new music.

“Being able to perform, I would say, put me out there for them to be like OK, I know what he sounds like, I know where he is trying to go with the sound and they are able to direct and give better input as to what you can do as an artist,” said Ovie.

The three-day festival-style conference continues at Red Bird Brewing through Sunday. For more information about Culture Con visit www.100collective.ca