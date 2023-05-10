N.B. band aims to give people with disabilities a louder voice in the music industry

Send this page to someone via email

Music has the power to bring people together and that’s especially true for a Maritime band that is working to make their music, and the entire industry, more inclusive.

“We want to create an open space, a welcoming space, where anybody with any disability can come in and pursue their passion,” said Jordan Best, the lead singer of Before the Dinosaurs in New Brunswick.

Best said the band was formed about a year and a half ago with Christian Arseneault, who lives with Aspergers, as their drummer.

“He just has a different style of communication and processing so we had to learn how to communicate with him,” said Best of the band which plays gigs regularly and is working on their first album.

Arseneault said he loves playing in the band and tells his bandmates that he can picture the drum notes in his head as he plays, like a math equation.

“I tell the band it’s like a map,” he said.

Best said they have had to make some adjustments to help their bandmate manage loud crowds in the bars and venues where they play. But making those accommodations has been worth it to get to know the talented drummer as a musician and now as a friend.

“It can be hard but just don’t stop being yourself,” said Arseneault.

Best said that playing together has opened up a world of opportunity for the skilled drummer and for the band when it comes to inclusion on the big stage.

“He has our support and we have been able to help him a lot, but I just feel like there are a lot of other people out there who might not have the support,” said Best.

This is why he, as the lead singer, is trying to foster more inclusion within the music industry.

Not only is Best encouraging other bands to welcome people with disabilities into the fold, but he’s also working to encourage music associations across Canada to create a space where musicians with disabilities can connect and access the resources they need to pursue a career in music.

“People like Christian kind of have to work harder to make it in the music industry,” he said.

He said there also needs to be better access to funding, awards and venue access for musicians like Arseneault who may approach music and life from a different perspective.