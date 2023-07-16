‘Surreal and shocking’: New Zealand tourist healing from downtown Vancouver stabbing

A New Zealand man who was allegedly stabbed in downtown Vancouver last week is healing with family in Yukon — shaken up, but grateful for the support and care he’s received since.

Jamie Hallowes, 28, was going out for something to eat at the corner of Nelson and Granville streets around 8 p.m. on July 12, when he said someone approached him from behind and stabbed him twice.

“It could have been a lot worse, so I’m just thankful that it wasn’t,” he told Global News on Sunday.

“I’m doing alright to be honest. I mean, the whole situation definitely shook me up a wee bit when it first happened, it was a kind of surreal and shocking moment.”

0:37 Man in custody following fatal Mission stabbing

Hallowes said he was on his way to a 7/11 to withdraw cash when he felt something akin to “punches” to his core. When he turned around, someone was already walking away — no words were exchanged at all.

Hallowes said he carried on to the convenience store, unaware he had been stabbed until he felt a “stinging” sensation and looked down to find “just a lot of blood coming out.”

He said the 7/11 staff helped patch him up and he took himself to the hospital where he received stitches around his hip and treatment for a “graze” on his arm.

“You hear these stories happen when people travel overseas, but you never really expect it to happen to yourself,” Hallowes said. “We’ve had a lot of love and support from different people, including Canadians and New Zealanders.”

View image in full screen New Zealander Jamie Hallowes shows the stab wounds he sustained while vacationing in downtown Vancouver on Wed. July 12, 2023. Courtesy: Jamie Hallowes

Hallowes hails from a town on New Zealand’s North Island, called Paihia, and was in Canada for what he describes as his “first proper solo travel.” He had already visited Squamish and Whistler, with plans to join his brother in Yukon on July 14.

Overall, he said the experience hasn’t tainted his impression of Canada or Canadians.

“It’s not a good reflection of the people I’ve interacted with so far. It seems like this is one of the incidences that’s just a very rare off-chance occurrence,” he explained.

“I love Canada. I love the people here. It’s a really good place. I plan to return in the future as well, so I’m not really going to let it stop me and my journey at the moment.”

2:31 B.C. library stabbing: Yannick Bandaogo addresses court, victims

In a July 13 press release, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed that an apparent “completely random and unprovoked” stabbing had sent a visitor from New Zealand to the hospital.

The suspect was described as a man, about five feet five inches tall, wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap. No arrests have been made and Global News has reached out to the department for comment.

Hallowes said he didn’t get a “good look” at the man’s face but hopes a member of the public will be able to help.

“There was actually a few people around me when this had happened, so at least if there’s maybe some witnesses that could come forward, maybe they have a better identification on the guy,” he said.

The tourist said he still plans to complete his three-month tour of Canada, heading off to Banff and Jasper in the next few weeks.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.