‘Unprovoked stabbing’ in Vancouver sends New Zealand tourist to hospital

A 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand is recovering from what Vancouver police have described as an “unprovoked stabbing.”

In a media release, police said the man was on the corner of Nelson and Granville streets around 8 p.m. Wednesday when a man stabbed him from behind.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

The victim was able to get to hospital on his own, and is expected to survive.

The suspect remains at large.

Vancouver police are looking for a man who is about five-feet-five-inches tall and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.