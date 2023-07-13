Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Unprovoked stabbing’ in Vancouver sends New Zealand tourist to hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 5:25 pm
Vancouver police say a man remains at large after allegedly stabbing a tourist from New Zealand in an unprovoked attack downtown Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say a man remains at large after allegedly stabbing a tourist from New Zealand in an unprovoked attack downtown Wednesday evening. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand is recovering from what Vancouver police have described as an “unprovoked stabbing.”

In a media release, police said the man was on the corner of Nelson and Granville streets around 8 p.m. Wednesday when a man stabbed him from behind.

Click to play video: 'Random, violent crime in communities throughout B.C.'
Random, violent crime in communities throughout B.C.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The victim was able to get to hospital on his own, and is expected to survive.

The suspect remains at large.

Vancouver police are looking for a man who is about five-feet-five-inches tall and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.

More on Crime
CrimeStabbingVancouver crimeRandom AttackVancouver stabbingrandom assaultstranger attackMan stabbedstranger assaultRandom StabbingUnprovoked StabbingTourist Stabbednew zealand tourist stabbed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices