Fire

Crews quickly extinguish fire in West Kelowna, B.C., Saturday night

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 11:53 am
Members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue were quick to snuff out a fire that started in the Bartley Road area Saturday night. View image in full screen
Members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue were quick to snuff out a fire that started in the Bartley Road area Saturday night. West Kelowna Fire Rescue
Members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue were quick to snuff out a fire that started in the Bartley Road area on Saturday night.

Just after 6 p.m., several members of the public reported seeing smoke and flames in the trees near the corner of Bartley Road and Lenz Road.

Crews initially dispatched to scene discovered a pile of burning agricultural debris, with flames spreading into the nearby wildland area.

“Given the high fire danger, hot temperatures, and winds, the fire was actioned swiftly with multiple resources,” West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said in a statement.

“An initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service also responded and stood by.”

Fortunately, there were no injuries, and no one was forced to evacuate from their homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We are urging the public to be aware of the high fire danger. The potential for a serious wildfire is very real,” Brolund added.

The public is also being reminded to immediately report any sightings of smoke or a fire.

