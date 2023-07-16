Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2023 10:03 am
The province says a Stop Work Order has been issued and production will not resume until the department has verified that it is safe to do so. View image in full screen
The province says a Stop Work Order has been issued and production will not resume until the department has verified that it is safe to do so. AV GSW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration says workers at the mine have complied with safety protocols by returning to the surface and there are no reports of injuries.

The province says a Stop Work Order has been issued and production will not resume until the department has verified that it is safe to do so.

The mine was temporarily shut down last week after inspectors found a “very small amount” of roof material had fallen on the floor of the tunnel, but Nova Scotia’s Labour Department confirmed Tuesday the mine had been given approval to reopen after repair work was completed and inspected.

Trending Now

The mine resumed operations in mid-September after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated stop-work orders.

Story continues below advertisement

The mine is operated by Kameron Coal Management Ltd., and has received 23 warnings, 28 compliance orders and 11 administrative penalties or fines since it reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2023.

More on Canada
Cape BretonCoal MineDepartment of LabourDonkin coal mineStop Work OrderDonkinLaborkameron coal managementcoal mine shut down
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices