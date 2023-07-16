Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public warned not to swim at 5 Toronto beaches after rain

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 9:56 am
People enjoy the Beaches neighborhood in Toronto, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
People enjoy the Beaches neighborhood in Toronto, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials are warning people not to swim at several of Toronto’s lakefront beaches after heavy rain overnight.

The City of Toronto said the advice was based on high E. coli counts taken over the past 24 hours, with cloudy water at some beaches suggesting high levels of  bacteria that could be harmful.

“Swimming is not recommended during and after storms, floods, or heavy rainfall. Cloudy water can be an indicator of high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to human health,” the city’s public health officials said.

Toronto’s water quality tracking website singled out Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Ward’s Island Beach, Cherry Beach and Kew Balmy Beach as unsafe for swimming.

The water at Woodbine Beach was rated as safe to swim.

The data comes from a predictive modelling system introduced in 2022 to keep tabs on the quality of swimming water around the city.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Some city residents forced to cool off elsewhere as some pools, splash pads closed amidst heatwave'
Some city residents forced to cool off elsewhere as some pools, splash pads closed amidst heatwave
City of TorontoToronto Public Healthtoronto beachesWard's IslandSunnyside BeachCherry BeachToronto swimmingMarie Curtis Park East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices