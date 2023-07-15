Alleged incidents at Kitchener catholic school result in additional charges

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid against a Kitchener man in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School back on April 13 after receiving a report of a student receiving inappropriate messages from a former school administrator.

WRPS and Family and Children Services of Waterloo Region conducted a joint investigation and determined that an alleged assault took place during the 2021-2022 school year. A 58-year-old was charged.

Then on Thursday, investigators revealed there were further incidents involving the first youth victim and also identified a second victim.

As a result, police laid additional charges against the individual: two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

The accused will be back in court on Monday.