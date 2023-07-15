Menu

Crime

Alleged incidents at Kitchener catholic school result in additional charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 15, 2023 5:22 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
More charges have been laid against a Kitchener man in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School back on April 13 after receiving a report of a student receiving inappropriate messages from a former school administrator.

WRPS and Family and Children Services of Waterloo Region conducted a joint investigation and determined that an alleged assault took place during the 2021-2022 school year. A 58-year-old was charged.

Then on Thursday, investigators revealed there were further incidents involving the first youth victim and also identified a second victim.

As a result, police laid additional charges against the individual: two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

The accused will be back in court on Monday.

Sexual AssaultAssaultKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerSexual InterferenceCatholic elementary school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

