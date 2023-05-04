Menu

Crime

Former school administrator arrested after assault at Kitchener Catholic elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 3:39 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Waterloo regional police say a former school administrator in Kitchener has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a Kitchener Catholic elementary school.

According to a release, police were contacted on April 13 after a student received inappropriate messages from a former school administrator.

After launching an investigation, police say the officers discovered that an alleged assault took place at Saint John Paul II School sometime during the 2021-2022 school year.

The joint investigation by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Kitchener man. He is facing an assault charge.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBKitchener elementary school assaultKitchnener newsSaint John Paul II SchoolSaint John Paul II School Kitchener
