Former school administrator arrested after assault at Kitchener Catholic elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a former school administrator in Kitchener has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a Kitchener Catholic elementary school.

According to a release, police were contacted on April 13 after a student received inappropriate messages from a former school administrator.

After launching an investigation, police say the officers discovered that an alleged assault took place at Saint John Paul II School sometime during the 2021-2022 school year.

The joint investigation by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Kitchener man. He is facing an assault charge.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777.