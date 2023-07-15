No injuries, but 4 residents displaced after Burnaby, B.C. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured, but four residents have been displaced after a fire at Burnaby, B.C. home on Saturday morning.

The blaze on 19th Street near Mary Avenue broke out around 9 a.m. Its occupants were able to safely flee, according to Burnaby Fire Department Assistant Chief Graham Lamont.

“The extent of the damage is one full suite of the duplexes, fully gutted,” he told Global News. “We had about seven trucks here in total.”

The neighbouring suite wasn’t damaged but was not deemed safe for occupation on Saturday, Lamont added. Its residents may be able to return as early as Sunday, he estimated.

The assistant fire chief said a parked vehicle also sustained a small amount of damage from the fire, including a broken taillight and paint damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.