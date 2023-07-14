Menu

Crime

Edmonton man arrested for robbery, staff threatened with knife

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 2:01 pm
St Albert RCMP arrested a man after Canadian Tire staff confronted him for shoplifting and he pulled out a knife while attempting to leave the store. File photo of Canadian Tire. View image in full screen
St Albert RCMP arrested a man after Canadian Tire staff confronted him for shoplifting and he pulled out a knife while attempting to leave the store. File photo of Canadian Tire. CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot
An Edmonton man is facing multiple charges after police say a man brandished a knife when he was confronted for shoplifting.

St. Albert, Alta., Mounties say they were called to a Canadian Tire on July 12 at 8:45 p.m., after staff approached a man who was shoplifting and attempting to leave the store. The man produced a knife and threatened patrons while he ran out of the store.

In a statement Friday, St. Albert RCMP said they responded to the robbery and located the suspect running behind St. Albert Centre towards the footbridge by the Sturgeon River.

Police say the man was arrested without incident in the green space.

Dorian McBean, 38, a resident of Edmonton, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft.

McBean was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Aug. 14.

