Edmonton man arrested for robbery, staff threatened with knife

An Edmonton man is facing multiple charges after police say a man brandished a knife when he was confronted for shoplifting.

St. Albert, Alta., Mounties say they were called to a Canadian Tire on July 12 at 8:45 p.m., after staff approached a man who was shoplifting and attempting to leave the store. The man produced a knife and threatened patrons while he ran out of the store.

In a statement Friday, St. Albert RCMP said they responded to the robbery and located the suspect running behind St. Albert Centre towards the footbridge by the Sturgeon River.

Police say the man was arrested without incident in the green space.

Dorian McBean, 38, a resident of Edmonton, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft.

McBean was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Aug. 14.