Man dead after motorcycle crash in southwest Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on a bridge.

Police said the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. They did not mention any other vehicles being involved.

According to police, investigators believe the motorcycle was riding on Ninth Avenue S.W when it hit a guardrail on a bridge, resulting in the man on the bike flying over the bridge and landing on 14th Street S.W.

The crash resulted in road closures until about 12:30 a.m. but all roads have since reopened.