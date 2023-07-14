Menu

Traffic

Man dead after motorcycle crash in southwest Calgary: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 10:51 am
A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020.
A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on a bridge.

Police said the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. They did not mention any other vehicles being involved.

According to police, investigators believe the motorcycle was riding on Ninth Avenue S.W when it hit a guardrail on a bridge, resulting in the man on the bike flying over the bridge and landing on 14th Street S.W.

The crash resulted in road closures until about 12:30 a.m. but all roads have since reopened.

‘It could happen to anybody’: Calgary’s motorcycle community mourns early season death
