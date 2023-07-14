Menu

Traffic

4 in hospital after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 9:06 am
Highway 35 sign View image in full screen
A section of Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay was closed on July 13, 2023 following a two-vehicle collision which sent four people to hospital. File
Four people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 in the  City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

A collision involving a car and a pickup truck on the highway between Gleanarm Road and Pearn’s Road in Fenelon Falls, north of Lindsay, was reported at 2:18 p.m., OPP said.

Police say one driver was taken to a Toronto-area hospital while the other driver and two passengers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Their injuries are not yet known.

The section of the highway was closed as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

