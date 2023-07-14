4 in hospital after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Four people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.
A collision involving a car and a pickup truck on the highway between Gleanarm Road and Pearn’s Road in Fenelon Falls, north of Lindsay, was reported at 2:18 p.m., OPP said.
Police say one driver was taken to a Toronto-area hospital while the other driver and two passengers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Their injuries are not yet known.
The section of the highway was closed as OPP investigated.
Trending Now
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
More on Canada
Comments