4 in hospital after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

A collision involving a car and a pickup truck on the highway between Gleanarm Road and Pearn’s Road in Fenelon Falls, north of Lindsay, was reported at 2:18 p.m., OPP said.

Police say one driver was taken to a Toronto-area hospital while the other driver and two passengers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Their injuries are not yet known.

COLLISION: #Hwy35 between County Road 8 and Pearn's Road in Fenelon Falls: the highway is closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/oqTR50LXn2 — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 13, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The section of the highway was closed as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.