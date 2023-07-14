Menu

Canada

Bus stolen from Vancouver Transit Centre causing property damage, one man arrested: Transit Police

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:44 am
TransLink Bus Stolen View image in full screen
TransLink confirms a bus was stolen from the the Vancouver Transit Centre in South Vancouver Thursday and one person was arrested but not before a lot of damage to property along Hudson Street, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police. Global News
TransLink says one of their buses was stolen from the Vancouver Transit Centre on Thursday evening and police say the thief damaged lots of property before stopping in a residential area.

In an email, the transit company confirmed one man was arrested and the bus recovered.

“We can confirm the theft of a bus from Vancouver Transit Centre. Transit Police are investigating, and a suspect is in custody,” Dan Mountain told Global News.

The Vancouver Transit Centre is located at 9149 Hudson Street and is where the fleet of trolleybuses are maintained.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Global News the bus was being worked on in the transit centre, the bus doors were open and the wheelchair ramp down.

They don’t know how the suspect got on the property.

Click to play video: 'Teen’s stabbing highlights Metro Vancouver transit safety concerns'
Teen’s stabbing highlights Metro Vancouver transit safety concerns

Officers say a technician working on the bus suddenly noticed the bus being driven away, adding the ramp was broken off as the suspect drove away from the gated area.

Police say lots of property was damaged including several parked cars and the bus itself as it drove north on Hudson Street.

A passing cyclist witnessed the suspect hitting a car, who then tried to chase the bus, according to police.

The bus stopped near Hudson Street and West 57th Avenue, nearly three kilometres from where it was stolen.

Police say the suspect then tried to run off but was arrested close by, adding the suspect was also injured during the odd crime, but not seriously.

Back in 2020, another bus was stolen from Surrey Central Station and taken on a joyride when the driver left it running while he went on his break, according to Transit Police.

Click to play video: 'TransLink bus stolen and taken on Surrey joyride while driver takes a break'
TransLink bus stolen and taken on Surrey joyride while driver takes a break

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

