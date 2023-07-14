Bus stolen from Vancouver Transit Centre causing property damage, one man arrested: Transit Police

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink says one of their buses was stolen from the Vancouver Transit Centre on Thursday evening and police say the thief damaged lots of property before stopping in a residential area.

In an email, the transit company confirmed one man was arrested and the bus recovered.

“We can confirm the theft of a bus from Vancouver Transit Centre. Transit Police are investigating, and a suspect is in custody,” Dan Mountain told Global News.

The Vancouver Transit Centre is located at 9149 Hudson Street and is where the fleet of trolleybuses are maintained.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Global News the bus was being worked on in the transit centre, the bus doors were open and the wheelchair ramp down.

They don’t know how the suspect got on the property.

Officers say a technician working on the bus suddenly noticed the bus being driven away, adding the ramp was broken off as the suspect drove away from the gated area.

Police say lots of property was damaged including several parked cars and the bus itself as it drove north on Hudson Street.

A passing cyclist witnessed the suspect hitting a car, who then tried to chase the bus, according to police.

The bus stopped near Hudson Street and West 57th Avenue, nearly three kilometres from where it was stolen.

Police say the suspect then tried to run off but was arrested close by, adding the suspect was also injured during the odd crime, but not seriously.

Back in 2020, another bus was stolen from Surrey Central Station and taken on a joyride when the driver left it running while he went on his break, according to Transit Police.

