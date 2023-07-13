Menu

Crime

Police renew appeal for help to find missing Coquitlam senior Lifang Cheng

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 10:35 pm
RCMP and search-and-rescue volunteers are working to find Lifang Cheng, who was last seen Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and search-and-rescue volunteers are working to find Lifang Cheng, who was last seen Monday morning. Coquitlam RCMP
RCMP in Coquitlam renewed their appeal for help to find a missing senior on Thursday.

Lifang Cheng, 69, was last seen on Harper Road near Mitchell Street in Coquitlam shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say she has dementia, and that her primary language is Mandarin and her English ability is limited.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like to thank the family, community, media and Coquitlam Search and Rescue for their assistance in trying to locate Lifang Cheng,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said.

“The family and police are very concerned for Lifang and are continuing search efforts in the Burke Mountain area.”

Surveillance photo of Lifang Cheng walking along Harper Road in Coquitlam.
Surveillance photo of Lifang Cheng walking along Harper Road in Coquitlam. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam Search and Rescue has combed the Burke Mountain trail system but has found no sign of Cheng.  The Coquitlam RCMP General Investigation Section is now leading the file.

Police are still collecting video and are urging anyone with information to reach out to police.

Anyone conducting a search on their own is also being advised to be careful if they’re in the backcountry.

Cheng is described as five-feet-five-inches tall with slim build and short black and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a one-piece jumpsuit, grey running shoes, glasses and a straw hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

