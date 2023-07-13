B.C. asking for firefighting help as MLA calls for state of emergency to be issued

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. is asking for help from out of province to deal with a “significant fire season.”

Speaking to media on Thursday afternoon, BC Wildfire officials said the areas of particular concern are in north-central B.C. around Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Bulkley-Nechako.

John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes and leader of the Conservative Party of B.C. called on the province to issue a state of emergency due to the fires burning.

“The risk to British Columbians’ health, and to the safety of our communities, is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

“I know that firefighters on the ground are working hard, and I want to thank them for their perseverance and their service. These fires are immense and the situation is getting worse; we need to mobilize every possible resource to help fight these fires.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have already sent a note to Premier Eby. I am asking him to take immediate action to protect British Columbians by declaring a state of emergency.”

B.C. has declared a province-wide state of emergency in past years due to the wildfires burning.

1:49 More than 300 wildfires burning in B.C.

Across B.C., 51,000 lightning strikes have been recorded over the past seven days and every afternoon new strikes are recorded without any rain falling.

B.C. is requesting 1,000 firefighters from across Canada, while between 200 and 300 are expected to arrive from Australia, Mexico and the U.S. in the coming days.

There are currently 359 wildfires burning across the province, with 17 of them considered wildfires of note.