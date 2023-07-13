SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. asking for firefighting help as MLA calls for state of emergency to be issued

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Mount Seymour wildfire reminder of danger in urban areas'
Mount Seymour wildfire reminder of danger in urban areas
WATCH: A cloud of smoke rising from Mount Seymour is a very visible example to Metro Vancouver residents of the danger of this wildfire season. The flames were first spotted Wednesday afternoon -- prompting a huge response and as Erin Ubels reports, crews are still on the scene knocking down hot spots.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. is asking for help from out of province to deal with a “significant fire season.”

Speaking to media on Thursday afternoon, BC Wildfire officials said the areas of particular concern are in north-central B.C. around Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Bulkley-Nechako.

John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes and leader of the Conservative Party of B.C. called on the province to issue a state of emergency due to the fires burning.

“The risk to British Columbians’ health, and to the safety of our communities, is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

“I know that firefighters on the ground are working hard, and I want to thank them for their perseverance and their service. These fires are immense and the situation is getting worse; we need to mobilize every possible resource to help fight these fires.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have already sent a note to Premier Eby. I am asking him to take immediate action to protect British Columbians by declaring a state of emergency.”

B.C. has declared a province-wide state of emergency in past years due to the wildfires burning.

Click to play video: 'More than 300 wildfires burning in B.C.'
More than 300 wildfires burning in B.C.

Across B.C., 51,000 lightning strikes have been recorded over the past seven days and every afternoon new strikes are recorded without any rain falling.

Trending Now

B.C. is requesting 1,000 firefighters from across Canada, while between 200 and 300 are expected to arrive from Australia, Mexico and the U.S. in the coming days.

There are currently 359 wildfires burning across the province, with 17 of them considered wildfires of note.

More on BC
BC WildfireState Of EmergencyBC Wildfire updateBC State of EmergencyBC wildfire latestBC wildfires todayBC wildfires latestWildfires latestFires burning in BCBC wildfires new
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices