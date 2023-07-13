Bolt cutters used to steal high-end mountain bike near Stone Road Mall: Guelph police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of an expensive mountain bike.
The theft occurred outside a business near Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say two men with bolt cutters cut off the lock of an unattended bicycle and left the area with it.
The bike is described as a maroon mountain bike with the words “Rocky Mountain” written in yellow. The value of the bike is estimated to be $2,000.
One of the men is described as five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, wearing a blue baseball cap and blue shirt and carrying a large purple duffle bag.
The other is described as wearing a blue hat, a black T-shirt, long black shorts, black socks and black sandals and holding a green grocery bag.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7538 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Amsterdam court needs more specifics before sentence in Aydin Coban cyberbullying case
- Driver asks Ontario police for warning after being clocked at 89 km/h over limit
- Quebec judge says 3-month sentence could trivialize promotion of hate
- Alleged sex abuse at N.S. youth centre could involve 200 survivors: RCMP
Comments