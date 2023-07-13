Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bolt cutters used to steal high-end mountain bike near Stone Road Mall: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 13, 2023 2:02 pm
Guelph drive thru hatchet case
Guelph police cruisers. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of an expensive mountain bike.

The theft occurred outside a business near Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say two men with bolt cutters cut off the lock of an unattended bicycle and left the area with it.

The bike is described as a maroon mountain bike with the words “Rocky Mountain” written in yellow. The value of the bike is estimated to be $2,000.

One of the men is described as five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, wearing a blue baseball cap and blue shirt and carrying a large purple duffle bag.

Trending Now

The other is described as wearing a blue hat, a black T-shirt, long black shorts, black socks and black sandals and holding a green grocery bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7538 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceMountain BikeStone Road Mallrocky mountain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices