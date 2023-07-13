Menu

Crime

Mercedes blocked in during overnight gunpoint carjacking in Markham: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:48 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A Mercedes was blocked from leaving a parking lot during an overnight gunpoint carjacking in Markham, police say, and officers are now looking for the suspects.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the Enterprise Boulevard area at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after a carjacking.

Police said the victims were getting into a Mercedes CLA45 in a parking lot when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and blocked them in.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun and told the victims to get out of the car.

The suspects then stole the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Any witnesses or individuals with video footage of the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

