Cochrane, Alta., man faces 20 charges, accused of impersonating clients at banks

A man from Cochrane, Alta., has been arrested under suspicion he has been committing fraud at bank branches.
The RCMP’s provincial financial crime team said in a news release that officers identified a suspicious person that was impersonating people at banks across the province.
ID fraud suspect charged after 3,000 holographic stickers seized
Police said they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Gregory Mackenzie Calder and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Calder was arrested Saturday and has been charged with 10 counts of identity fraud, six counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud.
The suspect is expected to appear in court Thursday.
