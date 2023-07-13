Cochrane, Alta., man faces 20 charges, accused of impersonating clients at banks

See more sharing options

A man from Cochrane, Alta., has been arrested under suspicion he has been committing fraud at bank branches.

The RCMP’s provincial financial crime team said in a news release that officers identified a suspicious person that was impersonating people at banks across the province.

Police said they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Gregory Mackenzie Calder and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Calder was arrested Saturday and has been charged with 10 counts of identity fraud, six counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Thursday.