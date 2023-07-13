Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cochrane, Alta., man faces 20 charges, accused of impersonating clients at banks

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 13, 2023 1:01 pm
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Cochrane, Alta., has been arrested under suspicion he has been committing fraud at bank branches.

The RCMP’s provincial financial crime team said in a news release that officers identified a suspicious person that was impersonating people at banks across the province.

Click to play video: 'ID fraud suspect charged after 3,000 holographic stickers seized'
ID fraud suspect charged after 3,000 holographic stickers seized

Police said they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Gregory Mackenzie Calder and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Calder was arrested Saturday and has been charged with 10 counts of identity fraud, six counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Thursday.

More on Crime
RCMPAlberta RCMPFraudCochraneIdentity Fraudimpersonationfraud over $5000fraud in banksprovincial financial crime team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices