Crime

Amsterdam court needs more specifics before sentence in Aydin Coban cyberbullying case

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Dutch prosecutor asks for reduced sentence for Aydin Coban'
Dutch prosecutor asks for reduced sentence for Aydin Coban
A Dutch prosecutor is asking a judge to reduce the Canadian sentence for the man convicted in the extortion case of B.C. teen Amanda Todd. Amanda’s mother Carol Todd reacts to this latest news – Jun 29, 2023
The mother of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide after years of cyberbullying and sextortion says the latest delay from a Dutch court just adds to her “never ending story.”

Carol Todd says she had hoped to learn the court would extend the prison sentence already facing Aydin Coban, the Dutch resident whose relentless stalking led to the death of 15-year-old Amanda Todd in 2012.

Instead, Todd says she has been told the Dutch court wants more specifics on when Coban might have been released in Canada if he had served the 13-year extortion and harassment sentence he received for her daughter’s death.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Amanda Todd satisfied with Dutch sentencing arguments for man who extorted and harassed her daughter'
Mother of Amanda Todd satisfied with Dutch sentencing arguments for man who extorted and harassed her daughter
Coban is serving an 11-year term for similar crimes in Europe and Todd hopes Dutch judges will add significant time to that sentence to reflect the Canadian sentence, adding she is “really angry” about the latest delay.

During a news conference in Richmond, Todd said justice for Amanda is still important and necessary for her and for everyone who has followed her daughter’s story.

Millions viewed an emotional YouTube video posted by Amanda just before her death describing her years of torment by Coban.

