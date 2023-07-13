Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Survey says real estate prices are rising again in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 12:20 pm
A person walks past multiple for-sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A person walks past multiple for-sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Region real estate prices are down on a year-over-year basis but up on a quarterly basis, according to the Royal LePage House Price Survey.

The average cost of buying a home in the area was around $799,000, the report noted.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announced it was raising interest rates by 25 basis points, which is lifting the cost of borrowing to heights not seen in two decades.

It is unclear whether this will be the last rate hike as some experts predict there may be more to come in the fall.

Mike Milovick, a local broker, predicts that if interest rates do continue to climb, it will likely slow the market for first-time buyers but may not slow those who are looking for an upgrade.

In a release, he also noted that rising rates could slow sales but the realtor does not believe it will cause prices to drop drastically.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kitchener-Waterloo’s housing market has become more balanced over the last several months, with a much-needed increase in inventory levels and a slight slowdown in sales,” he stated.

Across Canada over the second quarter, the aggregate sales price dropped by .7 per cent year over year to $809,200 but much like Waterloo Region, prices were up in comparison with the first quarter.

Trending Now

Royal Lepage says it has revised its forecast for the aggregate price of a home to increase 8.5 per cent nationally in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It made the move after a stronger-than-expected amount of activity and price appreciation over the first six months of 2023.

The agency notes that some people have been forced to alter their expectations because of rising interest rates — meaning they may have had to choose a smaller house or a different location for their home — but they are still looking to buy.

Long-term, the company does not see prices dropping as there are fewer housing starts and as immigration to Canada is at a record pace.

More on Canada
Real EstateKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsKitchener real estateWaterloo real estateWaterloo housing pricesKitchener Housing pricescambridge real estateRoyal LePage House Price SurveyCambridge housing prices
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices