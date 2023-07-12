Menu

Crime

Toronto subway station stabbing suspect arrested

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 9:18 pm
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Police in Toronto have confirmed the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a rider at a subway station in May.

The stabbing was reported just after 6 a.m. on May 27 at Sheppard West Subway station on the Toronto subway’s Line 1.

One person walking inside the station felt they were being followed, police said. A man then allegedly attacked them, unprovoked, with a sharp weapon.

The victim ended up in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced a 27-year-old man had been arrested. He was charged with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching his probation.

