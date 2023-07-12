Toronto subway station stabbing suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have confirmed the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a rider at a subway station in May.

The stabbing was reported just after 6 a.m. on May 27 at Sheppard West Subway station on the Toronto subway’s Line 1.

One person walking inside the station felt they were being followed, police said. A man then allegedly attacked them, unprovoked, with a sharp weapon.

The victim ended up in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced a 27-year-old man had been arrested. He was charged with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching his probation.