Islington Avenue closed after motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries

A motorcycle rider is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a crash near Toronto’s waterfront.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said a car struck a motorbike on Islington Avenue near Lake Shore Boulevard.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a motorcyclist was being taken to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics confirmed a man was rushed to hospital around 3:10 p.m.

Police initially said the injuries were non-life-threatening, however, they were upgraded on Wednesday evening to say the man was in life-threatening condition.

Islington Avenue was expected to remain closed Wednesday evening in both directions by the waterfront for “an extended amount of time.”