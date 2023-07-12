Menu

Traffic

Islington Avenue closed after motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 6:30 pm
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition on July 12, 2023. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition on July 12, 2023. Global News
A motorcycle rider is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a crash near Toronto’s waterfront.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said a car struck a motorbike on Islington Avenue near Lake Shore Boulevard.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a motorcyclist was being taken to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics confirmed a man was rushed to hospital around 3:10 p.m.

Police initially said the injuries were non-life-threatening, however, they were upgraded on Wednesday evening to say the man was in life-threatening condition.

Islington Avenue was expected to remain closed Wednesday evening in both directions by the waterfront for “an extended amount of time.”

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash near Pontypool, Ont.'
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash near Pontypool, Ont.
More on Toronto
