Calgary contractor charged with issuing fraudulent invoices

A Calgary contractor has been charged with issuing fraudulent invoices for renovations in northwest Calgary.
According to a Calgary Police Service news release, a couple sought a general contractor for home renovations and hired a local business to complete the work in December 2022.
Between January and April, police said the victims had several disagreements with Envision Custom Renovations. This included being invoiced for sub-contractor materials, several scheduling delays and work not being finished within an agreed-upon time period.
Police said the contractor allegedly forged and altered invoices, presented the documents to the victims as sub-contractor invoices and collected payment through his business.
Police said they have charged Alan Wade Hrehirchuk, 53, with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering forged documents and one count of fraud over $5,000. Hrehirchuk is the owner of Envision Custom Renovations.
Additional charges could be laid as police continue investigating. The investigation is being led by the CPS with help from the Service Alberta consumer investigations unit.
Hrehirchuk is expected to appear in court on Aug. 14.
“We are thankful the victims contacted police and came forward with information regarding the contractor’s behaviour which led to our investigation and our officers laying fraud charges,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in an emailed statement.
The CPS published the following tips to prevent being scammed:
- Ensure you are dealing with an approved contracting company that is properly licensed and insured.
- Ask whether the contractor carries liability insurance. It is not required by law, but if a company does not have this, any damage to property resulting from the renovation may not be covered by the company you have hired.
- Ask for and contact references.
- Have the contractor sign a written contract that includes a start date, completion date, full details of the work and materials, and the complete cost.
- Be cautious about paying for work or supplies before the work has been completed or the supplies have been delivered.
- Be cautious of upfront deposits as only contractors who have a pre-paid contractor’s licence from Service Alberta can ask for a deposit.
- ‘Do not approach’: OPP warn public as biker gang violence erupts in eastern Ontario
- Alleged sex abuse at N.S. youth centre could involve 200 survivors: RCMP
- Quebec judge says 3-month sentence could trivialize promotion of hate
- Montreal police raid leads to 4 arrests on opening day of illegal magic mushroom shop
Comments