Calgary contractor charged with issuing fraudulent invoices

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary contractor has been charged with issuing fraudulent invoices for renovations in northwest Calgary.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release, a couple sought a general contractor for home renovations and hired a local business to complete the work in December 2022.

Between January and April, police said the victims had several disagreements with Envision Custom Renovations. This included being invoiced for sub-contractor materials, several scheduling delays and work not being finished within an agreed-upon time period.

Police said the contractor allegedly forged and altered invoices, presented the documents to the victims as sub-contractor invoices and collected payment through his business.

Police said they have charged Alan Wade Hrehirchuk, 53, with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering forged documents and one count of fraud over $5,000. Hrehirchuk is the owner of Envision Custom Renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional charges could be laid as police continue investigating. The investigation is being led by the CPS with help from the Service Alberta consumer investigations unit.

Hrehirchuk is expected to appear in court on Aug. 14.

“We are thankful the victims contacted police and came forward with information regarding the contractor’s behaviour which led to our investigation and our officers laying fraud charges,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in an emailed statement.

The CPS published the following tips to prevent being scammed: