Police charge suspect with first degree murder after Owen Sound shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Owen Sound police have arrested one person in connection with a homicide after a shooting in the city early Tuesday morning.

On July 11, just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of gun shots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West.

Police say upon arrival officers located a deceased individual.

As a result of the investigation, on July 12, 2023 members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Owen Sound individual.

Police say Dustin Noonan, 34, is charged with first degree murder.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that the victim was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.