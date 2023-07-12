Menu

Crime

Police charge suspect with first degree murder after Owen Sound shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 3:46 pm
Owen Sound Police Officer. View image in full screen
Owen Sound Police Officer. Via Owen Sound Police Facebook
Owen Sound police have arrested one person in connection with a homicide after a shooting in the city early Tuesday morning.

On July 11, just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of gun shots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West.

Police say upon arrival officers located a deceased individual.

As a result of the investigation, on July 12, 2023 members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Owen Sound individual.

Police say Dustin Noonan, 34, is charged with first degree murder.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that the victim was targeted.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ShootingOPPFirst Degree Murderowen soundOntario Court of JusticeOwen Sound policeGrey Bruce Ontario Provincal PoliceOwen Sound first degree murderOwen Sound Shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

