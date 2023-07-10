Menu

Crime

Death of a Toronto resident in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:52 pm
Owen Sound Police Officer. View image in full screen
Owen Sound Police Officer. Via Owen Sound Police Facebook
Police say that a post-mortem examination shows that the sudden death of a 47-year-old in Owen Sound was the result of a homicide.

Owen Sound police were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound, just before noon on Friday.

They found a dead man who was later identified as Terry Albert Hull, 47, of Toronto.

The homicide investigation is continuing with the help of several Ontario Provincial Police units.

Police say that investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a concern for public safety.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

