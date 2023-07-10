‘It was a total loss’: Orillia house fire under investigation for arson

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia, Ont., fire crews had a busy Saturday night as they worked to extinguish a house fire under investigation as arson.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., provincial police in Orillia and Orillia fire responded to a call about a fire in the north end of the city.

Orillia fire Chief Michael Clark said the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“There were witness reports that two teenagers were seen running away from the building. We are unsure whether the building was accidentally lit or intentionally,” Clark said.

Clark said the building had been vacant for a few years, with occasional reports of squatters.

He said the building was a total loss, with damage estimated to be around $500,000.

“When we arrived at the scene, we had a lot of construction fencing around the building, so it appears that there was an attempt to do some work on it. Whether they’re looking to rebuild the place or to tear it down, it’s uncertain,” he said.

Clark notes there were 12 career and volunteer firefighters who worked together to extinguish the blaze for several hours.

“It was a very wet night. It was pouring rain, and we were there until about 1:00 in the morning.”

Police are looking for any relevant dashcam footage, home surveillance video or photos from the area from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.