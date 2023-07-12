Toronto-area man facing attempted murder charges in Burlington shooting

A Toronto-area man is facing a pair of attempted murder charges in connection with a late June targeted shooting in Burlington, Ont.
Halton police allege the suspect shot two men around 1:30 a.m June 24 in the parking lot of the Port House Restaurant on Lakeshore Road and John Street and fled the scene on foot.
The victims, a 25-year-old and 31-year-old, were found in a parking lot by first responders and rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to detectives.
A 23-year-old from Mississauga, identified in a police release, was arrested Monday and faces an additional charge for carrying an unauthorized firearm.
