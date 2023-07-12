Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Toronto-area man facing attempted murder charges in Burlington shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 4:04 pm
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a June 24, 2023 shooting near Lakeshore Road and John Street in Burlington. View image in full screen
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a June 24, 2023 shooting near Lakeshore Road and John Street in Burlington. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Toronto-area man is facing a pair of attempted murder charges in connection with a late June targeted shooting in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police allege the suspect shot two men around 1:30 a.m June 24 in the parking lot of the Port House Restaurant on Lakeshore Road and John Street and fled the scene on foot.

The victims, a 25-year-old and 31-year-old, were found in a parking lot by first responders and rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to detectives.

A 23-year-old from Mississauga, identified in a police release, was arrested Monday and faces an additional charge for carrying an unauthorized firearm.

