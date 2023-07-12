City of Ottawa to get 24/7 mental health crisis services, emergency dispatch line

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s city council has greenlit a plan to create a mental-health emergency dispatch line and a mobile crisis response team that would be in operation 24/7.

A city memo says the emergency service is to launch in about a year.

The strategy approved today, which emphasizes that the team would be trauma informed and culturally appropriate, is expected to cost $2.5 million.

Ottawa follows Toronto as the second major Canadian city to adopt a municipal mental-health emergency service that would serve as an alternative to police for mental-health and substance use crises.

Canada’s most populated and diverse city pioneered the idea when it formed the Toronto Community Crisis Service in 2022 as a three-year pilot project.

Its residents can call 2-1-1 or 9-1-1 to dispatch community and social service professionals instead of police.