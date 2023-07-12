Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

City of Ottawa to get 24/7 mental health crisis services, emergency dispatch line

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2023 2:53 pm
The Canada Flag flies on the Peace Tower of Parliament Hill as pedestrians make their way along Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Ottawa's city council has greenlit a plan to create a mental-health emergency dispatch line and a mobile crisis response team that would be in operation 24/7. View image in full screen
The Canada Flag flies on the Peace Tower of Parliament Hill as pedestrians make their way along Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Ottawa's city council has greenlit a plan to create a mental-health emergency dispatch line and a mobile crisis response team that would be in operation 24/7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa’s city council has greenlit a plan to create a mental-health emergency dispatch line and a mobile crisis response team that would be in operation 24/7.

A city memo says the emergency service is to launch in about a year.

The strategy approved today, which emphasizes that the team would be trauma informed and culturally appropriate, is expected to cost $2.5 million.

Ottawa follows Toronto as the second major Canadian city to adopt a municipal mental-health emergency service that would serve as an alternative to police for mental-health and substance use crises.

Trending Now

Canada’s most populated and diverse city pioneered the idea when it formed the Toronto Community Crisis Service in 2022 as a three-year pilot project.

Its residents can call 2-1-1 or 9-1-1 to dispatch community and social service professionals instead of police.

Advertisement
More on Health
OttawaOttawa newsCity of OttawaOttawa city councilOttawa healthToronto Community Crisis Servicemobile crisis response
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices