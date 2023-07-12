Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspect who ditched car and fled, shutting down Highway 99

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Highway 99 reopens after police incident in Surrey'
Highway 99 reopens after police incident in Surrey
Highway 99 has reopened after a police incident in Surrey closed it for several hours overnight. A large police presence along with members of the emergency response team were seen along the highway near the King George Boulevard exit.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highway 99 has reopened to traffic in both directions after closing Tuesday night while police searched for a suspect who ditched his vehicle and ran.

Surrey RCMP said Wednesday its gang enforcement team tried to stop a Mercedes CLS550 by King George Boulevard and Highway 10, but the car took off. It was later found on Highway 99, south of the Serpentine River overpass, along with “evidence of drug-trafficking.”

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran from police into the nearby wooded area,” RCMP said in a news release. “A warrant is being sought for the driver’s arrest.”

Integrated Police Dog Services the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Delta Police Department all searched for the suspect late on Tuesday. He wasn’t found but was identified as a 44-year-old Langley man.

Police said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the public. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP a 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 23-115317.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating Fleetwood shooting'
Surrey RCMP investigating Fleetwood shooting

 

More on Crime
Surrey RCMPDrug TraffickingSurrey crimeHighway 99Lower Mainland gang conflictHighway 99 closuresurrey drug traffickingKing George Boulvard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices