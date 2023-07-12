Police searching for suspect who ditched car and fled, shutting down Highway 99

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 99 has reopened to traffic in both directions after closing Tuesday night while police searched for a suspect who ditched his vehicle and ran.

Surrey RCMP said Wednesday its gang enforcement team tried to stop a Mercedes CLS550 by King George Boulevard and Highway 10, but the car took off. It was later found on Highway 99, south of the Serpentine River overpass, along with “evidence of drug-trafficking.”

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran from police into the nearby wooded area,” RCMP said in a news release. “A warrant is being sought for the driver’s arrest.”

Integrated Police Dog Services the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Delta Police Department all searched for the suspect late on Tuesday. He wasn’t found but was identified as a 44-year-old Langley man.

Police said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the public. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP a 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 23-115317.

