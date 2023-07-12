Edson RCMP arrest local man for firearms offences

An Edson, Alta., man was arrested Tuesday after Edson ECMP executed a search warrant and found guns and prohibited firearms magazines, police say.
At 10 p.m., Edson RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a local residence for firearms-related offences with the assistance of the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT).
Police said multiple firearms were located and seized, as well as prohibited firearms magazines. The suspect co-operated with the police and was arrested without incident.
The unnamed suspect was released at the scene and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta court of justice in Edson in September.
In a statement Wednesday, police said additional information on this incident can be released once the information is sworn in.
