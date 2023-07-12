Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edson RCMP arrest local man for firearms offences

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 2:49 pm
Photo of the firearms and illegal firearms magazines police seized July 11. View image in full screen
Photo of the firearms and illegal firearms magazines police seized July 11. Handout / Alberta RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Edson, Alta., man was arrested Tuesday after Edson ECMP executed a search warrant and found guns and prohibited firearms magazines, police say.

At 10 p.m., Edson RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a local residence for firearms-related offences with the assistance of the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Police said multiple firearms were located and seized, as well as prohibited firearms magazines. The suspect co-operated with the police and was arrested without incident.

Click to play video: 'Dozens arrested, hundreds of firearms seized during police raids in 8 provinces'
Dozens arrested, hundreds of firearms seized during police raids in 8 provinces

The unnamed suspect was released at the scene and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta court of justice in Edson in September.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Wednesday, police said additional information on this incident can be released once the information is sworn in.

Related News
FirearmGunSearch WarrantEdsonERTEdson RCMPfirearms offencesAlberta Court of JusticeAlberta RCMP Emergency Response TeamFirearm Magazine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices