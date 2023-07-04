Ste Rose du Lac RCMP make arrest after reports of gunshots, firearms seized from residence

Mounties are investigating after a man was arrested in connection with a gunshot heard at a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation, Man.

The Ste Rose du Lac RCMP received a report of a gunshot at the residence on Monday. Officers found a man in a vehicle and armed with a rifle. He was seen speaking to a family member before handing the rifle over and leaving the scene on an ATV.

Police said the suspect drove to and attempted to enter another residence but was arrested without incident. A further search of his home led to the seizure of four firearms with ammunition.

The 20-year-old suspect was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19 in Dauphin.