Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP make arrest after reports of gunshots, firearms seized from residence

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:30 pm
RCMP Ste. Rose du Lac detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Ste. Rose du Lac detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties are investigating after a man was arrested in connection with a gunshot heard at a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation, Man.

The Ste Rose du Lac RCMP received a report of a gunshot at the residence on Monday. Officers found a man in a vehicle and armed with a rifle. He was seen speaking to a family member before handing the rifle over and leaving the scene on an ATV.

Police said the suspect drove to and attempted to enter another residence but was arrested without incident. A further search of his home led to the seizure of four firearms with ammunition.

The 20-year-old suspect was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19 in Dauphin.

Click to play video: 'Car crashes into Wawanesa building; Manitoba RCMP investigate threats'
Car crashes into Wawanesa building; Manitoba RCMP investigate threats
RCMPSuspectFirearmArrestedDauphinAmmunitionCustody
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content