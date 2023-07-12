Menu

Crime

Threating text messages over pets leads to charges: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 12, 2023 1:27 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Charges are being laid after some threating lunch time text messages were sent.

Guelph police were notified on Tuesday about two women, believed to be neighbours, seen outside near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West. They say there was an argument between the two over each other’s pets.

Investigators say the argument escalated to the point where one of the women began sending threatening text messages to the other between 12:45 p.m. and 1:24 p.m. that day.

Trending Now

About half an hour after the last text was sent, officers found the woman and made an arrest.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom Aug. 15.

