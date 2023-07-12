Menu

1 to hospital after car crashes into tree in Peterborough north end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 1:17 pm
Car crashes into tree in Peterborough's north end
One person was taken to hospital after a car veered off Fairbairn Street and crashed into a tree on Wednesday morning in Peterborough. The crash happened near the intersection at Highland Road just before 11 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in the north end of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fairbairn Street and Highland Road. They found a car that had left the roadway, struck a tree and ended up on the front lawn of a home on Fairbairn.

The driver was taken to hospital but their condition is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough Police Service.

More to come.

