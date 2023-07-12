Hong Kongers may now find it easier to become permanent residents in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Some Hong Kongers will now find it easier to become permanent residents of Canada.

The federal government announced on Tuesday that Hong Kongers with recent prior work experience in Canada will be able to apply as permanent residents (PRs) without proof of education.

“Our government recognizes that true talent and valuable expertise are not solely defined by formal education credentials,” said Paul Chiang, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, who made the announcement.

“By removing the education requirement under the Work Experience Stream B for the Hong Kong permanent residence pathway, we are ensuring that qualifications do not become a barrier to those who possess valuable experience and expertise.”

The removal of the education requirement, which goes into effect on August 15, means that more people from Hong Kong with Canadian work experience will be eligible for permanent residence, as they will no longer be restricted by their education status.

This measure is an amendment to a pathway to PR for Hong Kongers that was introduced in June 2021 and will be in effect till August 2026. The pathway consists of two streams, with Stream A for those who graduated from a Canadian institution of learning and Stream B for those who had work experience in Canada and met certain educational requirements. That proof of education will soon be dropped.

The IRCC says that as of April 30, Canada has welcomed 2,358 permanent residences through Stream A permanent and 764 via Stream B.

The announcement comes as Canada faces a critical worker shortage.

“Removing the education requirement under Stream B is a win-win situation: it means that we can welcome more Hong Kongers to Canada who need our support, while simultaneously helping Canadian businesses fill labour gaps with workers who already have work experience here,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said in a release.

In February 2021, the government also announced an open work permit program for Hong Kong residents to apply to work in Canada and have an easier time applying for permanent residence. That program was expanded and extended earlier this year.

The move also comes as pro-democracy advocates from Hong Kong are being targeted by authorities under a national security law introduced in 2020.

Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for eight individuals now living abroad in the United States, Britain and Australia. Some have professional or familial ties to people in Canada.

Despite the eight activists living abroad, they are still being targeted for their opposition to the national security law that authorizes Chinese authorities to operate in Hong Kong and attempts to criminalize actions outside the city, claiming criticism or dissent from abroad is a crime.

Canada has released a statement denouncing the bounty on the activists.

“Canada is gravely concerned by the issuance of arrest warrants by Hong Kong authorities for eight democratic activists around the world,” said the statement from Global Affairs Canada.

“We continue to call on Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect and uphold rights and freedoms guaranteed under Hong Kong’s Basic Law.”

— with files from Global News’ Eric Stober