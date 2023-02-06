Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa extends, expands work permit program for Hong Kong residents

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 9:53 am
Click to play video: 'Advocate urges Canada to extend and expand its special immigration program for Hong Kong residents'
Advocate urges Canada to extend and expand its special immigration program for Hong Kong residents
WATCH: Advocate urges Canada to extend and expand its special immigration program for Hong Kong residents – Jan 19, 2023

Ottawa has extended and expanded a work permit program for Hong Kong residents seeking jobs in Canada as advocates warned thousands could be shut out with its expiry.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Monday that the federal government was extending the application deadline for the temporary three-year open work permit to Feb. 7, 2025. It was set to expire Tuesday.

Fraser also said Ottawa was expanding eligibility to Hong Kong residents who have graduated within the past 10 years from a post-secondary learning institution in Canada or abroad. Previously, applicants had to have graduated within the past five years.

Trending Now

Read more: Hong Kongers seeking work in Canada could face hurdles as permit program set to expire

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

The announcement comes after Global News reported last month that advocates urged the federal government to extend the program and address the challenges posed by the criteria for applicants who have graduated within five years.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

— with files from Global News’ Heidi Lee

ImmigrationHong KongCanada ImmigrationImmigration CanadaSean FraserHong Kong NewsHong Kong CanadaImmigration NewsCanada Hong KongHong Kong updateCanada Hong Kong newsHong Kong Canada newsHong Kong todayHong Kong updates
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers