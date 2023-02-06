Ottawa extends, expands work permit program for Hong Kong residents

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has extended and expanded a work permit program for Hong Kong residents seeking jobs in Canada as advocates warned thousands could be shut out with its expiry.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Monday that the federal government was extending the application deadline for the temporary three-year open work permit to Feb. 7, 2025. It was set to expire Tuesday.

Fraser also said Ottawa was expanding eligibility to Hong Kong residents who have graduated within the past 10 years from a post-secondary learning institution in Canada or abroad. Previously, applicants had to have graduated within the past five years.

The announcement comes after Global News reported last month that advocates urged the federal government to extend the program and address the challenges posed by the criteria for applicants who have graduated within five years.

— with files from Global News’ Heidi Lee