Crime

Ontario driver charged with impaired twice within hours, has 2 vehicles impounded

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 11:05 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A driver in eastern Ontario was charged with impaired operation twice within hours this week and had two vehicles impounded, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police received multiple driving complaints on Highway 41 in the Township of North-Algona Wilberforce, Ont., which is south of Petawawa.

Police located the vehicle in question and the driver was arrested.

After being taken to the detachment for further testing, 44-year-old Jeffrey Hogle from Napanee, Ont., was charged with impaired operation.

Hogle’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for a week, police said.

He was released from custody with an August court date.

Police said just over 12 hours later, just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Pembroke Street East in Pembroke, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was found and again the same driver was taken to the detachment for further testing.

Hogle was charged again with impaired operation, as well as driving while suspended, police said.

A second vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Hogle was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

